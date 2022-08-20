The Possum 5K - Campbellsville

× Expand Homeplace on Green River The Possum

The Possum is a 12-hour night trail run that will be held on a 5k (loop) trail course that is partially wooded, and partly open space (agrarian trail). The race winners will be determined by how many complete laps of the 5k course they complete in the 12-hour period. Runners will be responsible for their own light sources for the duration of the race and will not be allowed to run if they do not have adequate light and reflective gear. This is a night run on unlit trails, where some areas will be rooty and rocky so be prepared! Camp the Night! – Primitive camping will be allowed in designated areas near bathrooms on site. No RV camping will be allowed. (All campers must be racers or with a racer. All campers must be signed up before setting up camp at or before 6pm EST Saturday, August 20th.) Camping for one campsite is free if at least one of your party is a paid racer.

To register, or for more information, click the ticket link to go to runsignup.com.

For more information, please call 270.789.0006 or visit the Event Website