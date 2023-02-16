POTT ROAST: Roast Battle Vol. 3 at Planet of The Tapes

× Expand Planet of the Tapes Come watch your favorite local comics roast each other!

POTT ROAST: Roast Battle Vol. 3

Comic versus Comic, friend against friend. Enemies will be made. Come watch your favorite local comics roast each other!

Your judges are Lucious Williams, Reed Sedgwick, and Giles Chickering.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 16TH. 8PM. FREE!

Matches include Josh Gibson vs Ehrin Dowdle, Lena Beamish vs Kent Carney, Jake Hovis vs David Santos, and more!

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. Every weekend we have great comics including some from Netflix, Comedy Central, and Conan, along with the best comics from Louisville and the Midwest.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

For more information, please call 502.260.7541 or visit cli.re/31347-pott-roast-roast-battle-vol.-3