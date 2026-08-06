The Pout Pout Fist

× Expand TheaterWorks Pout Pout Fish @ The BCPAC

Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure, where Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam’s missing pearl and discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout.

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com