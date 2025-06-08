The Power of Singing: Celebrating Lexington

Join the Lexington Chamber Chorale for a free outdoor concert celebrating Kentucky’s musical heritage and offering a preview of its upcoming 35th anniversary season. The program features traditional Shaker and shape-note hymns and works by Kentucky natives John Jacob Niles and Jean Ritchie. Enjoy an evening of music that honors the history, culture, and natural beauty of the Bluegrass region. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Please note: the café area at Ashland will be hosting another event. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to Monday, June 9, at the same time.

For more information call 859-317-3353 or visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org