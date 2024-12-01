The Power of Singing: Festive Holidays

Come welcome the holiday season as we perform new and familiar tunes celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah. Featuring an audience sing-along, this is the perfect concert to get your entire family in the holiday spirit.

Our repertoire will include O Magnum Mysterium (O Great Mystery); The Twelve Days of Christmas and Still, Still, Still (Austrian carol).

For more information visit lexingtonchamberchorale.org/concerts-tickets