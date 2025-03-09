The Power of Singing: Poetry and Music

Many choral composers are inspired to write vocal music that is driven by the text with the music written to be supportive of it.

In this concert, the Lexington Chamber Chorale will celebrate the text of music. Kentucky Poet Laureate George Ella Lyon will read from her works and 2022 Emmy Award-winning hip-hop artist Devine Carama will make a special guest appearance. Other pieces in the repertoire include poems by William Shakespeare, Christina Rosetti, and e.e. cummings.

For more information visit /lexingtonchamberchorale.org