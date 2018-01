Preschool Family Fiesta featuring Lucky Diaz!

Come join the party and enjoy an afternoon of fun hands-on activities and a special performance by Grammy-winning Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band. Each child attending will receive a free book! This program is funded by the Jefferson County Community Early Childhood Council and is suggested for preschool-age children and their families.

For more information call 502-964-3515 or visit lfpl.org