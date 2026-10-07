Prescription Drug Take Back with LMPD at the Louisville Zoo
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Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
Louisville Zoo
Boxes ready for prescription drug dropoffs
Prescription Drug Take Back with LMPD at the Louisville Zoo
October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring your unused or expired medications to the Louisville Zoo bus lot for our Prescription Drug Take Back event, where LMPD officers will collect and safely dispose of them to protect our community and waterways.
LMPD will accept any items related to prescription drugs or narcotics. All sharps must be capped or brought in a milk jug or similar sealed, plastic container.
For more information call 5024592181 or visit louisvillezoo.org