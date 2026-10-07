× Expand Louisville Zoo Boxes ready for prescription drug dropoffs

Prescription Drug Take Back with LMPD at the Louisville Zoo

October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your unused or expired medications to the Louisville Zoo bus lot for our Prescription Drug Take Back event, where LMPD officers will collect and safely dispose of them to protect our community and waterways.

LMPD will accept any items related to prescription drugs or narcotics. All sharps must be capped or brought in a milk jug or similar sealed, plastic container.

For more information call 5024592181 or visit louisvillezoo.org