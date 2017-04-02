Preservation Station April Market Days

Welcome to Preservation Station Market Days- where everything old is new again! Our marketeers gallivant in ALL that is sought-after, swank, timeworn, aged, antique, rare, shabby, original, foxy, homegrown, salvaged, sacred, bohemian, restored, bygone, vintage-inspired, repurposed, rustic, primitive, avant-garde, preserved, religious, old fashioned, and handcrafted.

Come see all the permanent vendors and a house full of new, temporary vendors Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. at Preservation Station, located at 9661 Hwy 56, Owensboro KY 42301- just 10 miles "way out west" of Owensboro KY. If you know where the famous Moonlite Barbeque Restaurant is, you can find us. Just head west out Parrish Avenue and take Hwy 56 from the roundabout.

Over 100 vendors from all across the region and from several states bringing in their antique and vintage finds, handcrafted arts, boutique and unique items, and so much more!

Live music and food on Market Days!

For more information call (270) 993-7532 or visit Facebook: Preservation Station Market and Event Center