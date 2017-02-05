Preservation Station Market Days are held the first full weekend of every month Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 12-5 with over 100 vendors of antique, vintage, and repurposed furniture, boutique vintage inspired clothing, and old and new unique and handcrafted items. Live music! Food! Also open Tues- Sat 10-5 and Sun 12-5

For more information call (270) 993-7532 or visit Facebook: Preservation Station Market and Event Center