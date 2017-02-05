Preservation Station Market Days

Preservation Station Market and Event Center 9661 Highway 56, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Preservation Station Market Days are held the first full weekend of every month Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 12-5 with over 100 vendors of antique, vintage, and repurposed furniture, boutique vintage inspired clothing, and old and new unique and handcrafted items. Live music! Food! Also open Tues- Sat 10-5 and Sun 12-5

For more information call (270) 993-7532 or visit Facebook: Preservation Station Market and Event Center

Preservation Station Market and Event Center 9661 Highway 56, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

