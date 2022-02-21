× Expand Mary Todd Lincoln House Mary Todd Lincoln House

President's Day Family Event at the Mary Todd Lincoln House

Celebrate Presidents’ Day at the Mary Todd Lincoln House with a special event for children and their families. With a self-guided tour, scavenger hunt, puzzles and other activities inspired by the Lincoln family, the informal event is designed for children ages 5-10, but all are welcome.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with timed entry and limited capacity of 15 people per entry time. The event is free to children through age 17. Adult admission is $15. Online booking is recommended to guarantee entry, but walk-ups are welcome if there are remaining spaces. Masks are required. Tickets available at www.mtlhouse.org.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org