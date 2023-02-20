President's Day Family Event at the Mary Todd Lincoln House
Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Celebrate Presidents’ Day with a special event designed for families! Visit with Mrs. Lincoln, watch a magic show like one held in the Lincoln White House, learn to play marbles, and enjoy other activities inspired by Mary, Abraham, and their sons.
Online booking to guarantee entry is avialable now!
For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org