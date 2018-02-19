President's Day Family Event: Presidential Pasttimes

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507



10AM-1PM; Activities take approximately 45 minutes

Free for children through age 18; free for members; $10 other adults

Children and their families are invited to the House for games and hands-on activities. This year’s theme is “Presidential Pasttimes” and the informal event is intended for children ages 5-10, but everyone is welcome!

Come any time between 10AM-1PM. Activities take approximately 45 minutes to complete. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Free parking is located directly behind the house. Overflow parking is available in the Cox Street parking lot. MTL House is located at 578 W. Main, Lexington, KY 40507.

For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
History, Kids & Family
