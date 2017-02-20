Presidents’ Day at the Mary Todd Lincoln House
Children and their families are invited to celebrate Presidents’ Day with games and hands-on activities about the Lincoln family. Inspired by the activities of Mary, Abraham, and the Lincoln children—and their pets!—this informal event is intended for children ages 5-10, but everyone is welcome. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult.
For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org
Info
Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
