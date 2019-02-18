Presidents' Day Family Event

Celebrate Presidents’ Day on Monday, February 18 with our annual lively event for children and their families. Doors open at 10 a.m. with the last entrance at 12 noon. Please allow one hour to complete the activities. This year’s games and activities will focus on Mrs. Lincoln and the role of the First Lady.

The annual event is designed for children ages 5-10 but is free to all children through age 18. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult. Adult admission is $10. Free parking is available behind the Main Street Baptist Church directly beside the museum.

For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org