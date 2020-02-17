Presidents' Day Family Event

The Mary Todd Lincoln House will celebrate Presidents’ Day on February 17 with a special program for children and their families. The annual event begins at 10am with last entrance at 12pm. This year's games and activities will focus on the Lincolns’ family life. Inspired by the activities of Mary, Abraham, the Lincoln children—and their pets! —the event is designed for children ages 5-10, but everyone is welcome.

Free to children through age 18. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Adult admission is $10. Doors open at 10am with the last entrance at 12pm. Please allow 45 minutes to complete the activities. The Mary Todd Lincoln House is located at 578 West Main Street in downtown Lexington. Free parking is available behind the museum.

For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mlthouse.org.