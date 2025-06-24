Press Distinguished Lecture with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad at the Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand . Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad

Centre College Press Distinguished Lecture

AN EVENING WITH THE CREATORS OF THIS AMERICAN LIFE AND RADIOLAB

It’s a public radio dream event when two of the most iconic national public radio hosts, Ira Glass (This American Life) and Jad Abumrad (Radiolab), come together to take you on a journey of insight, investigation and humanity in a way that only they can.

Join these public radio luminaries for a live onstage event – layered with cinematic video, audio clips, original music composition and their unique voices – as they take us on a journey through their careers in audio journalism and podcasting!

Centre College faculty, staff and students receive complimentary tickets. To reserve, please call the Box Office at 859-236-4692, email nortoncenter@centre.edu or stop by in person during regular business hours.

Endowed by philanthropist Lucille Caudill Little, the Press Distinguished Lecture Series brings notable speakers who have improved our nation’s civic and cultural life to Centre College. The series was named in honor of late Kentucky civic leaders O. Leonard Press, founding director of Kentucky Educational Television, and Lillian Press, founding director of the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program.

