Press Start

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Press Start Presented by the Spotlight Acting School

PRESS START transports us inside the bright, pixelated world of video games! When the famous characters we know and love run out of lives, they decide to put on a musical fundraiser that will help them raise gold rings and play on. Through hilarious and heartfelt musical numbers we see the heroes, villains and sidekicks like we’ve never seen them before. But when things go terribly awry, it’s the quiet sidekick Little Mushroom who must find the hero within to help save the day!

Performances:

August 31 – September 2 (Blue Cast)

Fri & Sat – 7:00pm

Sun 2:00pm

Sun 2:00pmSeptember 7 – 9 (Purple Cast)

Fri & Sat – 7:00pm

Sun 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
8597560011
