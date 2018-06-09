Press Start Auditions (Age 4-9)

to Google Calendar - Press Start Auditions (Age 4-9) - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Press Start Auditions (Age 4-9) - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Press Start Auditions (Age 4-9) - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 iCalendar - Press Start Auditions (Age 4-9) - 2018-06-09 13:30:00

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Press Start Auditions (Age 4-9)

PRESS START transports us inside the bright, pixelated world of video games! When the famous characters we know and love run out of lives, they decide to put on a musical fundraiser that will help them raise gold rings and play on. Through hilarious and heartfelt musical numbers we see the heroes, villains and sidekicks like we’ve never seen them before. But when things go terribly awry, it’s the quiet sidekick Little Mushroom who must find the hero within to help save the day!

Ages: 4-9

Auditions: June 9th, 1:30pm

Rehearsals:

Saturdays Only

1:00pm – 2:00pm (Blue Cast)

2:00pm – 3:00pm (Purple Cast)

Performances: August 31 – September 2 (Blue Cast)

September 7 – 9 (Purple Cast)

Audition Details: Participants will be expected to cold read, sing a solo, and act out a scene.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Info
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
8597560011
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Press Start Auditions (Age 4-9) - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Press Start Auditions (Age 4-9) - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Press Start Auditions (Age 4-9) - 2018-06-09 13:30:00 iCalendar - Press Start Auditions (Age 4-9) - 2018-06-09 13:30:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 24, 2018

Friday

May 25, 2018

Saturday

May 26, 2018

Sunday

May 27, 2018

Monday

May 28, 2018

Tuesday

May 29, 2018

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Submit Yours