Press Start Auditions (Age 4-9)

PRESS START transports us inside the bright, pixelated world of video games! When the famous characters we know and love run out of lives, they decide to put on a musical fundraiser that will help them raise gold rings and play on. Through hilarious and heartfelt musical numbers we see the heroes, villains and sidekicks like we’ve never seen them before. But when things go terribly awry, it’s the quiet sidekick Little Mushroom who must find the hero within to help save the day!

Ages: 4-9

Auditions: June 9th, 1:30pm

Rehearsals:

Saturdays Only

1:00pm – 2:00pm (Blue Cast)

2:00pm – 3:00pm (Purple Cast)

Performances: August 31 – September 2 (Blue Cast)

September 7 – 9 (Purple Cast)

Audition Details: Participants will be expected to cold read, sing a solo, and act out a scene.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com