Pressing Entomology Exhibition

Plantory

501 West 6th Street Ste 250

Lexington, KY 40508

Bluegrass Printmakers Cooperative is curating Pressing Entomology, an exhibition in collaboration with Sisohpromatem Art Foundation, Inc. based on the exploration of metamorphosis as it relates to insects by means of printmaking.

Event Dates: March 16 - May 4, 2018

Gallery Hop Date: Friday, March 16th, 2018 5pm - 8pm

For more information call (859) 270-7213 or visit bgprintmakers.org/events