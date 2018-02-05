Pressing Entomology Open Call

Entry Deadline: February 19, 2018

Event Dates: March 16 - May 4, 2018

Deliver Work by: March 9, 2018

Bluegrass Printmakers Cooperative is seeking submissions for Pressing Entomology, an exhibition in collaboration with Sisohpromatem Art Foundation, Inc. based on the exploration of metamorphosis as it relates to insects by means of printmaking.

Eligibility: National, open to all printmakers in the United States.

Fee: $20 for Non-Members, Free for members (if you would like to join the BPC it is $30 for nonprinting members and $75 for printing members. Being a member of BPC includes year-round exhibitions.)

Submission: To submit please click http://www.bgprintmakers.org/call-for-art

Conditions: Artist are required to deliver work to Bluegrass Printmakers Co-Operative at The Carver Building 522 Patterson St. Lexington KY 40508 by Friday March 9, 2018. For artist shipping work we highly recommend making sure work will be delivered before March 9th. For artist hand delivering work you may drop off work on Thursday March 8th, or Friday March, 9th between the hours of 10am-3pm. If these times will not work for you feel free to email bgprintmakers@gmail.com to set up a time that will work for you.

Artist picking up artwork may do so between May 10-12 from 10am - 3pm.

Artist shipping work are responsible for delivery and a return label included with packaging.

All accepted work must be mounted on mat board or framed and ready to hang or display.

Artist may choose to have their work available for sale with a 30% commission of the sale price.

Artist may submit up to 6 works.

For more information call (859) 270-7213 or visit bgprintmakers.org/events