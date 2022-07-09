Preview with the cast of Shrek from Lexington Children’s Theatre at Joseph Beth

Special preview with the cast of Shrek from Lexington Children’s Theatre

Saturday, July 9 at 10:30am ET

Location: Joseph-Beth Lexington

Join us for a special preview with the cast of Shrek The Musical from Lexington Children’s Theatre.

For more information, please call 513.396.8960 or visit josephbeth.com/event/preview-cast-shrek-lexington-children%E2%80%99s-theatre