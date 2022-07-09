Preview with the cast of Shrek from Lexington Children’s Theatre at Joseph Beth

to

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Special preview with the cast of Shrek from Lexington Children’s Theatre

Saturday, July 9 at 10:30am ET

Location: Joseph-Beth Lexington

Join us for a special preview with the cast of Shrek The Musical from Lexington Children’s Theatre.

The cast of Shrek The Musical from Lexington Children’s Theatre joins us for a special preview featuring music from the show!

For more information, please call 513.396.8960 or visit josephbeth.com/event/preview-cast-shrek-lexington-children%E2%80%99s-theatre

Info

Joseph Beth Booksellers, Lexington 161 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
513.396.8960
to
Google Calendar - Preview with the cast of Shrek from Lexington Children’s Theatre at Joseph Beth - 2022-07-09 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Preview with the cast of Shrek from Lexington Children’s Theatre at Joseph Beth - 2022-07-09 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Preview with the cast of Shrek from Lexington Children’s Theatre at Joseph Beth - 2022-07-09 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Preview with the cast of Shrek from Lexington Children’s Theatre at Joseph Beth - 2022-07-09 10:30:00 ical