PRHBTN Exhibition 2018 Closing Reception

A closing reception will be held November 16th from 6-9pm at the Loudoun House. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday 10am - 4pm, Friday 10 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 1-4 pm.

The exhibition will feature more than 200 works in a wide variety of media by more than 100 artists. Most of the artists come from Lexington or the surrounding region. This exciting exhibition will be hung salon style and fill the galleries in the historic Loudoun House. Many of the exhibited works will be offered for sale. This is the third year that the league has partnered with PRHBTN to make this exhibition possible.

For more information call 859-254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org/