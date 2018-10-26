PRHBTN Exhibition 2018 Opening

PRHBTN Exhibition 2018

The Lexington Art League announces the opening celebration for PRHBTN Exhibition 2018. The opening Celebration will be held on October 26th, from 6-9 pm, with an afterparty immediately following from 9pm - midnight. This event will take place at the league’s galleries at Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr, Lexington, KY 40505 and is free and open to the public. Local vendors and Dj’s will be featured at the event. The exhibition will be on display through November 18, 2018. A closing reception will be held November 16th from 6-9pm at the Loudoun House. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday 10am - 4pm, Friday 10 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 1-4 pm.

The exhibition will feature more than 200 works in a wide variety of media by more than 100 artists. Most of the artists come from Lexington or the surrounding region. This exciting exhibition will be hung salon style and fill the galleries in the historic Loudoun House. Many of the exhibited works will be offered for sale. This is the third year that the league has partnered with PRHBTN to make this exhibition possible.

For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org/