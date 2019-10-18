PRHBTN Exhibition 2019
Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
Eli Hartgrove, Jack Girard
PRHBTN 2019
FREE and OPEN to anyone and everyone!
Presenting the 9th Annual PRHBTN Gallery at the Lexington Art League Loudoun House.
This event emphasizes its renewed mission to support Kentucky visual artists.
The event will feature artworks from over 130 Kentucky artists with pieces hung salon-style on every wall in the historic Gothic Revival Mansion.
Over 130 Participating Local Visual Artists!
Exhibit runs through 11/18/2019
For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org