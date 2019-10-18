PRHBTN Exhibition 2019

× Expand Eli Hartgrove, Jack Girard PRHBTN 2019

FREE and OPEN to anyone and everyone!

Presenting the 9th Annual PRHBTN Gallery at the Lexington Art League Loudoun House.

This event emphasizes its renewed mission to support Kentucky visual artists.

The event will feature artworks from over 130 Kentucky artists with pieces hung salon-style on every wall in the historic Gothic Revival Mansion.

Over 130 Participating Local Visual Artists!

Exhibit runs through 11/18/2019

For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org