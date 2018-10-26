PRHBTN Exhibit

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

PRHBTN Exhibit at Loudoun House

PRHBTN is a celebration of art forms that have been criminalized, marginalized, and under-appreciated in the mainstream, featuring public murals alongside an exhibition of street art works in a space that compliments the raw, powerful nature of the message and the artistry of each piece.

The exhibition will feature more than 200 works in a wide variety of media by more than 100 artists. Most of the artists come from Lexington or the surrounding region. This exciting exhibition will be hung salon style and fill the galleries in the historic Loudoun House. Many of the exhibited works will be offered for sale.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday 10am - 4pm, Friday 10 am - 8 pm, Saturday and Sunday 1-4 pm

For more information visit lexingtonartleague.org

