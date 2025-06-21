Pride Parade Silent Disco at Bar Nada Nada

Bar Nada Nada 829 E Market St Suite B, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Pride Parade Silent Disco at Bar Nada Nada

Happy Pride Month!!

Come on down to NULU for the 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Parade and join us at Bar Nada Nada for a special Pride Parade Silent Disco! From 1pm - 4pm, we're taking over the beautiful Nada Nada patio for an afternoon of drinks, dancing, and Pride celebration! We've got special guest DJs bringing 3 channels of pure vibes. Don't miss out!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best.

For more information call (502) 324-5048. 

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
