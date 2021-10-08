Primitive Camp Meeting at Red River Meeting House

In 1996 this event was started with a vision to inform the public of the 1800 revival and to hopefully plant a seed for a new awakening in people's hearts. It still remains the main historical reenacting event at Red River and the largest. Our living history event includes people camping on the grounds in canvas tents much like they would have in 1800, cooking over open fires and dressing in the same manner. Church services are held on Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Coy's BBQ Grill on Wheels will be selling food on-site.

Camp modern or primitive.

No pets.

For more information call Tom Ruley at 270-586-7632 or visit rrmh.org