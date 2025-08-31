Primitive Pop (Music of the 1960s — '80s) Live & Virtual

× Expand Jim Fausz The KSO Boogie Band, is made up of 7 vocalist and 21 of the areas best studio musicians.

The KSO’s Boogie Band recalls the 3 decades of the 1960s, 70s, and 80s, when (prior to smart phones) music was personally transported via hand held radios and walkmans.

Bring the grandkids and enjoy tunes from a time when music meant melody! Think Percy Faith - The 5th Dimension; Three Dog Night - Queen and Yes — B52s. Bring blankets/lawn chairs and your dancing shoes! Picnics welcome. Food trucks and concession will be available. Register for concert/weather updates. Admission is free, though $5/person donations are encouraged.

For more information, please call 859.431.6216 or visit kyso.org