Princess Tea Party! Summer at Joseph-Beth

Wednesday, July 13 at 2pm ET

Location: Joseph-Beth Rookwood & Lexington

Join us for Princess Tea Party! – part of our Summer at Joseph-Beth series. Complete the registration form below that corresponds to your Joseph-Beth location.

Join us for special princess storytime, coloring, and crafts!

$25 per child per camp

Age range: 7-10+

Activities to include: Glitter coloring, storytime, princess crown and wand craft, tea and cookies, and more!

*We are limiting class size to a max of 12. We will operate according to state health orders that are in force at the time of the camp. Camps will last 90 minutes. Parents are requested to stay near Joseph-Beth/Bronte Bistro during the camp.

For more information, please call 513.396.8960 or visit josephbeth.com/event/princess-tea-party-summer-joseph-beth