Printmaking Workshop at APB

Museum at the American Printing House for the Blind.

1839 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY

Under the direction of our guest artist, Peggy Mastropaolo, participants will create one-of-a-kind tactile prints with the unique tools and techniques used by artists who are blind. Best for adults and children ages 6 and older.

Event is free, but space is limited, so registration is required. Please register by noon, February 10.

For more information call 502-899-2213 or email kcarpenter@aph.org to register.