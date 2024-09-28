Progressive Dinner, Main Street Taylorsville
to
Taylorsville Downtown Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071
×
Main Street Taylorsville
Adorable downtown Taylorsville, KY!
Progressive Dinner, Main Street Taylorsville
Come enjoy a beautiful Fall evening at Taylorsville's progressive style dinner and enjoy strolling though adorable Main Street, Taylorsville. Event is 21+ only. Food & drink served to participants at local downtown Taylorsville businesses.
Tickets are $40/person, available to purchase at The Red Scooter, The Tea Cup, over the phone at 502-477-6608, or via email at taylorsvillemainstreet@yahoo.com.
Info
Taylorsville Downtown Taylorsville, Kentucky 40071
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor