Prosecco for Ponies Fundraiser

The Kentucky Horse Council announces Prosecco for Ponies, a brunch fundraiser to be held at New Vocations at Mereworth Farm on October 12, 2019 at 10:30 am.

Prosecco for Ponies is a brunch event to benefit the Kentucky Horse Council. Brunch will be catered by Local Feed out of Georgetown, KY and there will also be a mimosa and bloody mary bar. There will also be a silent auction. Funds from the event will benefit the Save Our Horses Fund, the welfare fund of the Kentucky Horse Council, which enables the KHC to provide hay and feed assistance, gelding and euthanasia vouchers, transportation assistance and more to owners and horses in Kentucky.

"We are excited to announce the first Prosecco for Ponies event," said Katy Ross, Kentucky Horse Council Executive Director. "This brunch event is a fun way to kick off your Saturday! Come out to the beautiful facility at New Vocations at Mereworth Farm, enjoy a delicious brunch and head off to the races."

Prosecco for Ponies is made possible due to the support of generous sponsors. Sponsors include Dinsmore Equine Law Group, Excel Equine Feeds, Darby Dan Stallions, Kentucky Eagle, Kentucky Health Solutions, Kentucky Performance Products, Pyrois Media, Standlee, Thoroughbred Daily News and Horse Racing Nation.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or for partnership and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.kentuckyhorse.org, or contact the Kentucky Horse Council at (859) 367-0509 or director@kentuckyhorse.org.