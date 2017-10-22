Prospect Fall Festival

Gingerwoods Event Hall 7611 Rose Island Road, Prospect, Kentucky 40059

Prospect Fall Festival

The Prospect Fall Festival is unique because it benefits the homeless in Louisville.

Kids and their families will enjoy:

Rock Climbing Wall | Laser Tag | Bouncy Houses | Horse Rides | Face Paintings | Balloon Artist.

The cost is one donation of the following items, per person:

Towels | Trash bags | Laundry detergent | Pine-sol | Washclothes | Bathroom tissue.

Everything else is free!

Delicious food from Scarlet's Bakery will be available for purchase!

All donations will go to Louisville Rescue Mission. Founded in 1881, Louisville Rescue Mission (LRM) is America’s fourth oldest homeless rescue mission. For over 130 years, LRM has been caring for the physical and spiritual needs of Louisville’s most vulnerable citizens.

For more information call  (502) 690-2483 or visit faithmeetslife.net

