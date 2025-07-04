Prospect’s July 4th Community Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza!
to
City Hall Prospect Ky 9200 US Highway 42, Prospect, Kentucky 40059
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
This event will begin with a parade at 6 pm. Fireworks to begin at dusk (approx. 9:40 pm.). Event will feature:
The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution
Official Color Guard of the Parade
Musical DJ spinning tunes
Train Rides, Bouncy Houses, and Games for Kids
Independence Day freebies
Kona Ice frozen treats
Ramiro's Cantina and Kinnard Brothers BBQ food trucks
The Fireworks Extravaganza!
For more information call (502) 228-1121 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/