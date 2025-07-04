× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Prospect’s July 4th Community Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza!

This event will begin with a parade at 6 pm. Fireworks to begin at dusk (approx. 9:40 pm.). Event will feature:

The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution

Official Color Guard of the Parade

Musical DJ spinning tunes

Train Rides, Bouncy Houses, and Games for Kids

Independence Day freebies

Kona Ice frozen treats

Ramiro's Cantina and Kinnard Brothers BBQ food trucks

The Fireworks Extravaganza!

For more information call (502) 228-1121 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/