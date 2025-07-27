Prospect Summer Concert series with Don Krekel Orchestra
to
Little Huntington Creek Park 9220 US Highway 42, Prospect, Kentucky 40059
City of Prospect
Bring your chairs and your dancing shoes for a fun summer night celebrating Independence Day!
Music lineup includes:
August 17th – The Monarchs, 7 – 9 pm
September 21st – Sheryl Rouse Band, 6:30 – 9 pm
October 19th – The Louisville Leopards, 2 – 3:30 pm
Food trucks available for Sunday evening events. All events except July 4th located at Little Huntington Creek Park.
For more information call (502) 228-5888 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/