Prospect Summer Concert Series The Monarchs

to

Little Huntington Creek Park 9220 US Highway 42, Prospect, Kentucky 40059

Bring your chairs and your dancing shoes for a fun summer night! Food trucks available. Takes place at Little Huntington Creek Park.

Music lineup includes:

September 21st – Sheryl Rouse Band, 6:30 – 9 pm

October 19th – The Louisville Leopards, 2 – 3:30 pm

For more information call (502) 228-5888 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
