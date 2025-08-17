× Expand City of Prospect Prospect Summer Concert series The Monarchs

Bring your chairs and your dancing shoes for a fun summer night! Food trucks available. Takes place at Little Huntington Creek Park.

Music lineup includes:

September 21st – Sheryl Rouse Band, 6:30 – 9 pm

October 19th – The Louisville Leopards, 2 – 3:30 pm

For more information call (502) 228-5888 or visit touroldham.com/calendar