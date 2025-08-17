Prospect Summer Concert Series The Monarchs
to
Little Huntington Creek Park 9220 US Highway 42, Prospect, Kentucky 40059
×
City of Prospect
Prospect Summer Concert series The Monarchs
Prospect Summer Concert Series The Monarchs
Bring your chairs and your dancing shoes for a fun summer night! Food trucks available. Takes place at Little Huntington Creek Park.
Music lineup includes:
September 21st – Sheryl Rouse Band, 6:30 – 9 pm
October 19th – The Louisville Leopards, 2 – 3:30 pm
For more information call (502) 228-5888 or visit touroldham.com/calendar
Info
Little Huntington Creek Park 9220 US Highway 42, Prospect, Kentucky 40059
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor