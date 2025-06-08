× Expand Little Huntington Creek Park Prospect Summer Concert series

Prospect Summer Concert series

Bring your chairs and your dancing shoes for a fun night to kick off the summer. Enjoy music by Ron Jones on June 8th. Also, on June 14th from 10 – Noon will be “Kidzfest”.

Music lineup includes:

July 4th – Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks beginning at 6 pm

July 27th – Don Krekel Orchestra (Big Band), 7 – 9 pm

August 17th – The Monarchs, 7 – 9 pm

September 21st – Sheryl Rouse Band, 6:30 – 9 pm

October 19th – The Louisville Leopards, 2 – 3:30 pm

Food trucks available for Sunday evening events. All events except July 4th located at Little Huntington Creek Park.

For more information call (502) 228-5888 or visit touroldham.com/calendar