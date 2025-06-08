Prospect Summer Concert series
to
Little Huntington Creek Park 9220 US Highway 42, Prospect, Kentucky 40059
Little Huntington Creek Park
Prospect Summer Concert series
Bring your chairs and your dancing shoes for a fun night to kick off the summer. Enjoy music by Ron Jones on June 8th. Also, on June 14th from 10 – Noon will be “Kidzfest”.
Music lineup includes:
July 4th – Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks beginning at 6 pm
July 27th – Don Krekel Orchestra (Big Band), 7 – 9 pm
August 17th – The Monarchs, 7 – 9 pm
September 21st – Sheryl Rouse Band, 6:30 – 9 pm
October 19th – The Louisville Leopards, 2 – 3:30 pm
Food trucks available for Sunday evening events. All events except July 4th located at Little Huntington Creek Park.
For more information call (502) 228-5888 or visit touroldham.com/calendar