× Expand Little Huntington Creek Park Prospect Summer Concert - Sheryl Rouse Band

Bring your chairs and your dancing shoes for a fun summer night! Food trucks available. Takes place at Little Huntington Creek Park. Last concert of the season will be held on October 19th and feature The Louisville Leopards from 2 – 3:30 pm.

For more information call (502) 228-5888 or visit touroldham.com/calendar