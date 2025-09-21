Prospect Summer Concert - Sheryl Rouse Band
Little Huntington Creek Park 9220 US Highway 42, Prospect, Kentucky 40059
Bring your chairs and your dancing shoes for a fun summer night! Food trucks available. Takes place at Little Huntington Creek Park. Last concert of the season will be held on October 19th and feature The Louisville Leopards from 2 – 3:30 pm.
For more information call (502) 228-5888 or visit touroldham.com/calendar
