× Expand Oldham County History Center Public Archaeology Dig

Public Archaeology Day at Gatewood Plantation

The Oldham County History Center will host its second Public Archaeology Day at Gatewood Plantation in May. The History Center has conducted archaeological research on this private site since 2005, which is now recognized by the National Park Service as a site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. The site honors former slave-turned-abolitionist Henry Bibb who escaped enslavement by William Gatewood at this site, as described in Bibb’s narratives.

FREE, but must register.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/