Public Archaeology Day at Gatewood Plantation

The Oldham County History Center will host its first 2022 Public Archaeology Day at Gatewood Plantation on Saturday, April 23, with three more to follow throughout the year. The History Center has conducted archaeological research on this private site since 2005, which is now recognized by the National Park Service as a site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. The site honors former slave-turned-abolitionist Henry Bibb who escaped enslavement by William Gatewood at this site, as described in Bibb’s narratives.

For more information call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar