Public Archaeology Dig - Oldham County History Center

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Public Archaeology Dig

FREE/Must register.

The Oldham County History Center kicks off its first Public Archaeology Dig of the season in April. Join History Center staff and professional archaeologists for a public dig at the Henry Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation. This dig site is a part of the National Park Service's National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

This program is free to the public, but reservations are required by calling 502.222.0826.

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0826
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Public Archaeology Dig - Oldham County History Center - 2023-04-23 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Public Archaeology Dig - Oldham County History Center - 2023-04-23 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Public Archaeology Dig - Oldham County History Center - 2023-04-23 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Public Archaeology Dig - Oldham County History Center - 2023-04-23 11:00:00 ical