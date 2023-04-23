Public Archaeology Dig - Oldham County History Center

× Expand Oldham County History Center Public Archaeology Dig

Public Archaeology Dig

FREE/Must register.

The Oldham County History Center kicks off its first Public Archaeology Dig of the season in April. Join History Center staff and professional archaeologists for a public dig at the Henry Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation. This dig site is a part of the National Park Service's National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

This program is free to the public, but reservations are required by calling 502.222.0826.