Public Archaeology Dig - Oldham County History Center
to
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County History Center
Public Archaeology Dig
FREE. Registration required.
Learn something new about Oldham County history by participating in a Public Archaeology Dig. Join Oldham County History Center staff and professional archaeologists for a public dig at the Henry Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation. This dig site is a part of the National Park Service's National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.
For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/