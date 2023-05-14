Public Archaeology Dig - Oldham County History Center

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Public Archaeology Dig

FREE. Registration required.

Learn something new about Oldham County history by participating in a Public Archaeology Dig. Join Oldham County History Center staff and professional archaeologists for a public dig at the Henry Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation. This dig site is a part of the National Park Service's National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0826
