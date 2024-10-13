× Expand Oldham County History Center Public Archaeology Dig

FREE

Join Oldham County History Center staff and professional archaeologists for a public dig at a new archaeology site where excavation has begun just this year. This dig site is located on the remains of a Colonial-era farm constructed by Scottish immigrants. Our first excavation unearthed a wealth of artifacts, and there is no doubt much more just waiting to be found!

This program is free to the public, but registration is required by calling 502.222.0826. Not recommended for children under 10.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/