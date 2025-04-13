Public Archaeology Dig

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

$15 per person. Must register.

The Oldham County History Center kicks off its first Public Archaeology Dig of the season in April. Join History Center staff and professional archaeologists for a public dig at the Duncan homestead site.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

History, Outdoor, Parents
