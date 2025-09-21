Public Archaeology at Duncan Site
$15 per person. Must register.
The Oldham County History Center will host a Public Archaeology Dig on May 3. Join History Center staff and professional archaeologists for a public dig at the Duncan homestead site.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
