Public Archaeology at Duncan Site

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Public Archaeology at Duncan Site

$15 per person. Must register.

The Oldham County History Center will host a Public Archaeology Dig on May 3. Join History Center staff and professional archaeologists for a public dig at the Duncan homestead site.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Education & Learning, History, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Public Archaeology at Duncan Site - 2025-09-21 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Public Archaeology at Duncan Site - 2025-09-21 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Public Archaeology at Duncan Site - 2025-09-21 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Public Archaeology at Duncan Site - 2025-09-21 11:00:00 ical