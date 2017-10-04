Publishing your Family History and Genealogy

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Publishing your Family History and Genealogy

As a retired longtime educator, Betty Stokes has spent the past ten years searching for her ancestors and recording their stories. Through her research in family Bibles, ephemera found in her grandparents home, and research at institutions like The Filson and the Louisville Free Public Library, she has cataloged and published her genealogical history. In this illustrated presentation, Betty will show participants exactly how she researched, recorded, and published her families’ stories and explain how they can do the same for their own history. In her 36 years in public and private schools as a teacher and administrator, Stokes has been repeatedly  recognized for outstanding service. She was a candidate for outstanding teacher in 1983, awarded Outstanding Social Studies Teacher in 1985, Outstanding Environmental Educator in 1988, and in 1989 was recognized nationally by the National Education Association (NEA)with the only A+ Award ever given. Leadership Louisville selected Betty to be a 'Louisville Connector in 2010. That same year, she was honored with the Kentucky Historical Society Award of Distinction.

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
