Puddle of Mudd at Renfro Valley

× Expand Puddle of Mudd Puddle of Mudd

With a career spanning over two decades, Puddle of Mudd has cemented themselves as a prominent force in the world of rock music. Formed in 1991, multi-platinum-selling rock band, Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million albums worldwide and has had a string of chart-topping hits, including “Blurry,” "She Hates Me," “Psycho,” "Famous,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.”

Puddle of Mudd’s lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Wes Scantlin, has been the driving force behind the band’s success since the band’s inception. With his distinctive vocals and songwriting style, Scantlin has helped to define the band’s sound and create some of the most memorable rock hits of the past two decades.

Shortly after being discovered and signed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Puddle of Mudd released their major-label debut album, Come Clean, on August 28, 2001. Come Clean spawned the singles “Blurry,” “Control,” “Drift & Die” and “She Hates Me.” These hits propelled Puddle of Mudd to reach the number 5 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This success led to the band venturing out on a full-scale European and American tour, hitting the road with Linkin Park, Stone Temple Pilots, and Staind. Come Clean reached triple platinum status in January of 2003.

Puddle of Mudd's subsequent albums, Life on Display (2003), Famous (2007), and Vol. 4: Songs in the Key of Love and Hate (2009), solidified their place in the rock pantheon. The band also released an album of cover songs, entitled Re:(disc)overed, in 2011.

Puddle of Mudd’s 2019 album release, Welcome To Galvania, was produced by Cameron Webb (Alkaline Trio, Disturbed, Motorhead). “Uh Oh”, the first single off of Welcome To Galvania, reached the number 9 position on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

In September 2023, Puddle of Mudd unveiled their seventh studio album, Ubiquitous, showcasing a fresh take on their unique style.

Puddle of Mudd’s new album, Kiss The Machine, was released on May 2, 2025 via Pavement Entertainment. With over two decades of rock history behind them, Kiss the Machine is a powerful reminder of their staying power and evolution. The airwaves are about to experience a heavy dose of Puddle of Mudd’s signature hard-hitting sound once again.

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