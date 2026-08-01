Puffs: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic

Presented by Spotlight Acting School. Ages 14-Adult. By Matt Cox. You know the story of the famous young wizard but this time it is told from the perspective of the students who were never the chosen ones. Puffs follows a group of well-meaning underdogs trying to survive seven years at a certain magical school while the heroes get all the glory. Fast, funny, and full of heart, this two-act version is packed with quick character changes, big laughs, and a sweet message about friendship. Location: The Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Rd, Berea, KY 40403. Produced through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, New York, NY.

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