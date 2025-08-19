× Expand Nancy O'Malley Nancy O'Malley

Pulling up Roots: Moving to the Kentucky Frontier in the Midst of War

Nancy O’Malley has built a career as a professional archaeologist, specializing in historical archaeology, particularly the late 18th century early settlement in the middle Ohio Valley (early settlement and Revolutionary War Kentucky), African American history and industrial sites (mills and potteries). Retired from the University of Kentucky, she spent nearly 40 years in research, museum administration and teaching. Nancy is the author of Stockading Up: A Study of Pioneer Stations in the Inner Bluegrass Region of Kentucky and other publications. She has held many positions including: Assistant Director for the William S. Webb Museum of Anthropology, Adjunct Faculty, Dept. of Historic Preservation, College of Design, University of Kentucky, Staff Archaeologist for University of Kentucky, and Research Archaeologist for the Texas Historical Commission, Austin, Texas. She has a vast amount of teaching experience, has given many programs, and has written books and contributed to many publications. Nancy has also been very involved with the Hopewell Museum in Paris, KY. Her latest book is set to release in October 2025 and is entitled, Kentucky Frontier to Commonwealth, Historical Archaeology at Daniel Boone’s and Hugh McGary’s Stations.

The SAR (Sons of the American Revolution, Gov. Isaac Shelby Chapter), DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution, Isaac Shelby Chapter), Painted Stone Settlers, Inc., and Shelby County Public Library are partnering with the Shelby County Historical Society to present this FREE public program.

For more information contact the Shelby County Historical Society at (502) 513-5555, shelbykyhistory.org, or email director@shelbykyhistory.org.